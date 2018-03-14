Kylie Jenner's Newest Photo of Baby Stormi Is Her Sweetest Yet

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 1:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Snapchat

Hey, baby! 

Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat on Wednesday with yet another precious photo of her 1-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Snuggled in a light pink sweater onesie, baby Stormi is shown snoozing soundly on a couch with her arms positioned above her head. 

The E! reality star gave birth to her and boyfriend Travis Scott's first child on Feb. 1, and recently revealed never-before-known secrets from her pregnancy in a Twitter Q&A. Some of the biggest revelations included Kylie's 40-lb. weight gain and her newfound craving for Eggo waffles. 

Jenner described the experience as "perfect" and admitted there "really was no worst part" about carrying her baby girl, but did say she missed eating sushi. 

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Road to Baby

There's no doubt Kylie has enjoyed every minute of motherhood thus far, and loves seeing Stormi bond with her best friend Jordyn Woods, grandma MJ and other family members. 

"i mean.. does it get any better than this?" Kylie captioned a recent Instagram photo of Kris Jenner's mom and Stormi's great-grandmother holding her. 

Big sis Kendall Jenner is the latest member of the Kard-Jenner bunch to gush over the mother-daughter pair, telling Vogue magazine that she's ecstatic for Kylie's new role. 

"It's not that it's more exciting than any other births in the family—it's different exciting, because she's my baby sister who I grew up with," Kendall shared. "We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and KhloeBrandon and BrodyBurton and Casey, and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It's already made us even closer."

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Meanwhile, a source recently told E! News that Stormi has only improved the bond between Kylie and Travis. 

"Kylie and Travis are doing very well. Having Stormi has strengthened their relationship and elevated it to a new level," our source explained, adding, "Stormi will do something new, like she just started smiling, and Kylie knows only Travis can really understand what it feels like to see your baby smile for the first time." 

Kylie, we love your love for your little family! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Stormi Webster , Kylie Jenner , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Babies , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Pilates Trainer Reveals 3 Booty-Perfecting Workouts

Zayn Malik, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Inside Zayn Malik's Private World: Going Solo, Becoming Single and Still Working Out His Relationship With Fame

2015 Miss Universe Pageant, Miss Colombia 2015, Steve Harvey

Miss Universe 2015 Runner-Up Reunites With Steve Harvey 2 Years After Famous Flub

Kendall Jenner, Vogue April 2018

Kendall Jenner Asks Herself Some Hard-Hitting Existential Questions

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin's Braid-to-Bun Is the It Girl's Top Knot

Shailene Woodley, Adrift, Movie

Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin Are Lovers Lost at Sea in Adrift Trailer

ESC: Rihanna, Instagram

What Rihanna's New Lingerie Line Could Look Like

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.