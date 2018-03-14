Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin Are Lovers Lost at Sea in Adrift Trailer

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 1:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's Titanic meets The Perfect Storm meets Waterworld

In the new film Adrift, whose trailer was released on Wednesday, Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin play romantic couple Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp, who sail together on a yacht from Tahiti to California and get caught in what would become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in history, gravely injuring Sharp and damaging their boat. The movie's plot is inspired by a true story.

In the trailer, their yacht is seen riding down massive waves, while Woodley's character is seen rescuing Claflin's after he is thrown overboard during the storm, desperately trying to call for help, comforting and kissing her lover on board and spear-fishing to keep them alive.

Photos

Shailene Woodley's Best Looks

Shailene Woodley, Adrift, Movie

STX Entertainment

Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin, Adrift, Movie

STX Entertainment

Adrift marks Woodley's first film since the 2016 movie Snowden and follows her acclaimed performance in HBO's Big Little Lies, which debuted last year.

Claflin was last seen in the 2017 war drama Journey's End. The British actor is best known for roles in films such as The Hunger Games and Snow White and the Huntsman.

Adrift is set for release on June 1.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News , Trailers
Latest News
ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin's Braid-to-Bun Is the It Girl's Top Knot

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Newest Photo of Baby Stormi Is Her Sweetest Yet

ESC: Rihanna, Instagram

What Rihanna's New Lingerie Line Could Look Like

Ross Lynch, Sabrina

Netflix's Sabrina Conjures Ross Lynch as the New Harvey Kinkle

Today's the Day -- Rebecca Black's Single "Friday" Was Released

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Has the Best Clap Back at Troll Who Says Her Head Is Too Big

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Cancels Tour Dates Due to Wisdom Teeth Removal

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.