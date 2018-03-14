What Rihanna's New Lingerie Line Could Look Like

All of your wild thoughts are coming into fruition.

Rihanna is expanding her fashion and beauty empire with a new lingerie collection. The Fenty creator has been working with TechStyle Fashion Group, who partially owns Kate Hudson's Fabletics, Shoedazzle (co-founded by Kim Kardashian) and JustFab, for over a year, as reported by WWD.

Based on the parent company's current portfolio, it's fair to predict that the new undergarments brand will have a subscription model, so you can expect RiRi's favorite styles every month.

It's never been easier to channel your inner bad gal.

While we don't know when the new company is set to launch, the designer has been incorporating lingerie into her style for a long time. Corsets, silky robes, negligees—this star has never feared wearing NSFW attire in real life. And, she shouldn't. It works for her.