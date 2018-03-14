Dua Lipa Cancels Tour Dates Due to Wisdom Teeth Removal

by Amanda Rothenberg | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 12:49 PM
Dua Lipa has cancelled tour dates due to an "awful pain."
The "New Rules" singer, who's been traveling with Bruno Mars for his 24K Magic World Tour since September 2017, was scheduled to perform tonight in Brisbane; however, she had to cancel last minute due to the immediate removal of her wisdom teeth.
Lipa apologized for missing the show in a Mar. 14 tweet and shared a video of her nursing her pain. She went on to tweet, "I have been enjoying this tour so much and I'm so upset that life has gotten in the way but hopefully I'll have a speedy recovery and make it back as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding xx."
Fans can still catch Lipa's pre-taped performance of "IDGAF" on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
It's no surprise Lipa needed a little rest considering her busy year.
On Feb. 3rd, Lipa made her Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest, sharing the limelight with actress Natalie Portman. She also won several awards at the 2018 BRIT Awards, taking home trophies for British Female Solo Artist, British Breakthrough Act, and British Single of the Year for her song "New Rules."
We're wishing you a speedy recovery, Dua!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Inside Zayn Malik's Private World: Going Solo, Becoming Single and Still Working Out His Relationship With Fame
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!