Watch Ellen DeGeneres and Sean Hayes' Feisty ''Battle of the Gays''

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 12:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ooh, burn!

Sean Hayes stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, and boy did he have some fighting words for Ellen DeGeneres. It was all in good fun, of course, as Ellen didn't hold back from taking jabs at the Will & Grace star in what she dubbed a "Battle of the Gays."

It all started when Sean addressed the daytime TV host as "Helen," before offering a backhanded compliment.

"You've been on the air for 15 years," he told Ellen, before adding, "Well, I'm not going to read your resume. You've been so kind to have me on so many times and you've always been so supportive and such an inspiration." 

DeGeneres return the kind words, but also teased, "I didn't have to compliment you back. I could've just taken it." 

Photos

Will & Grace Cast: Then & Now

But as Ellen semi-awkwardly attempted to turn the conversation toward Will & Grace, Sean quipped, "So seamless! No wonder you've been on for 15 years." 

Ellen hit back, "How long was it the first time around before y'all got cancelled?" to which the actor doubled down with, "I think it was longer than your sitcom." 

There's no question Ellen had the final say in this back-and-forth, effectively shutting Sean down (and prompting many LOL's) with, "That's right. I had to come first for y'all to do that sitcom. Go ahead!" 

DeGeneres is referencing her ABC sitcom series, Ellen, which was cancelled in 1997 after the comedienne publicly came out as gay. One year later, Will & Grace premiered. 

To see how it all ended between Ellen and Sean, watch the video above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sean Hayes , Ellen DeGeneres , Apple News , Interviews , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin's Braid-to-Bun Is the It Girl's Top Knot

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Newest Photo of Baby Stormi Is Her Sweetest Yet

Shailene Woodley, Adrift, Movie

Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin Are Lovers Lost at Sea in Adrift Trailer

ESC: Rihanna, Instagram

What Rihanna's New Lingerie Line Could Look Like

Ross Lynch, Sabrina

Netflix's Sabrina Conjures Ross Lynch as the New Harvey Kinkle

Today's the Day -- Rebecca Black's Single "Friday" Was Released

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Has the Best Clap Back at Troll Who Says Her Head Is Too Big

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.