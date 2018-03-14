Netflix's Sabrina Conjures Ross Lynch as the New Harvey Kinkle

Meet the new Harvey Kinkle.

Ross Lynch has been cast opposite Kiernan Shipka as the male lead in Netflix's Untitled Sabrina Project, which is based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, E! News has confirmed.

After getting his start on the Disney Channel, leading the hit Teen Beach Movie franchise and the TV series Austin & Ally, Lynch, 22, has transitioned into more adult roles, having recently taken on the role of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in My Friend Dahmer.

While the Netflix series is expected to be a much darker take on Sabrina, can we expect the human Harvey to have an edge, too?