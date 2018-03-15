Eva Longoria Has Never Looked Happier at 43: Inside Her Road to Motherhood

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 4:00 AM
Eva Longoria's life will change forever months after she celebrates her 43rd birthday.
The Desperate Housewives alum's rep confirmed in December that the actress is pregnant with her first child, saying she and her husband José Antonio Bastón are expecting a baby boy.
Like many expectant mothers, Longoria, who turns 43 on Thursday, waited several months to allow the news to be made public. She would have found it difficult to keep her pregnancy private for much longer even if she wanted to; days after it was confirmed, the actress was photographed walking in Miami Beach, sporting a baby bump.
Like many female celebs, Longoria has been the subject of pregnancy rumors for years, and she's maintained her sense of humor about them.
"I'd have a burger and: 'Eva's pregnant!'" the actress joked to In Touch, in comments posted on Wednesday. "And then they go, 'Eva's fat!' It was so funny, the one time they don't say I'm pregnant, I am!"
In May, she shot down pregnancy rumors that had sparked following the publication of paparazzi pics of her in a bikini. She blamed the "baby bump" on some extra cheese she ate during lunch.
"My mom called me because I actually really did look pregnant," she told E! News. "So I was like, 'Oh yeah, I could see why you were questioning that.'"
Over the years, Longoria seemed to play down the idea of having kids.
She acted coy when asked whether she thought children with Bastón, who she married in 2016, were in her future. He has three from a previous marriage.
"I don't know. Right now I am a step mom to three amazing kids, and I've had my hands full, and they are amazing and wonderful," Longoria said. "It's been a lot of fun, a lot of fun being a step mom."
The actress had made similar comments soon after she and her husband wed, telling E! News, "Who knows! One thing at a time. I have three beautiful step-kids who are just amazing. They were part of the wedding so it was just special."
Months after her wedding, Longoria also talked about the idea of having kids in an interview with Ocean Drive.
"It if happens, it happens—if it's meant to be it would be a blessing," she said.
Longoria was also asked in 2014, months after she and Bastón began dating, if she planned on having kids.
"I've always wanted a family," she told Parade magazine. "I believe in family. But children are a product of love. So I don't think I'll go off and have a baby by myself. I do not have that need to procreate."
She made similar comments a couple of months before she and Bastón stepped out together.
"I'm not one of those women who are like, 'I must procreate!'" Longoria said on Access Hollywood Live. "I think kids are a product of love. So, if you find the right person and you want to have a family with that person, then that's when the time is right. But...if I'm 50 and single, I'm not going to go do it myself."
Bastón is Longoria's third husband. The actress was previously married to General Hospital actor Tyler Christopher and to NBA player Tony Parker. After she filed for divorce from the latter star in 2010, she dated Chicago Bears quarterback Mark Sanchez, Penélope Cruz's brother Eduardo Cruz and Ready for Love star Ernesto Argüello, with whom she split months before she and Bastón went public with their relationship.
Longoria told Access Hollywood Live in the same interview that she did not plan on marrying again.
"Been there, done that!" the actress said.
Never say never, right? Because nowadays, married again and pregnant with her first child, Longoria could not look happier.
"New year, new adventures!" Longoria wrote on Instagram in January, alongside a photo of her and her family placing their hands on her baby bump. "I'm so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already!"
