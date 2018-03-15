Eva Longoria Has Never Looked Happier at 43: Inside Her Road to Motherhood

Eva Longoria's life will change forever months after she celebrates her 43rd birthday.

The Desperate Housewives alum's rep confirmed in December that the actress is pregnant with her first child, saying she and her husband José Antonio Bastón are expecting a baby boy.

Like many expectant mothers, Longoria, who turns 43 on Thursday, waited several months to allow the news to be made public. She would have found it difficult to keep her pregnancy private for much longer even if she wanted to; days after it was confirmed, the actress was photographed walking in Miami Beach, sporting a baby bump.

Like many female celebs, Longoria has been the subject of pregnancy rumors for years, and she's maintained her sense of humor about them.

"I'd have a burger and: 'Eva's pregnant!'" the actress joked to In Touch, in comments posted on Wednesday. "And then they go, 'Eva's fat!' It was so funny, the one time they don't say I'm pregnant, I am!"

In May, she shot down pregnancy rumors that had sparked following the publication of paparazzi pics of her in a bikini. She blamed the "baby bump" on some extra cheese she ate during lunch.

"My mom called me because I actually really did look pregnant," she told E! News. "So I was like, 'Oh yeah, I could see why you were questioning that.'"