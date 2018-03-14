Dress Like a Royal With All of Princess Eleanor's Most Fashionable Looks From Season 4 of The Royals

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 11:35 AM
You don't have to be a royal to dress like one!
The Royals' very own princess Alexandra Park and the show's costume designer Charlie Jones are breaking down all of Princess Eleanor's most fashionable looks from season four.
In the season premiere, we see Eleanor bring a little punk rock chic to a vintage lace dress.
"This was one of my favorite outfits because I think it's just got this kind of like vintage warrior, free-spirit vibe about it," Alexandra gushes.
Eleanor did an action scene in the dress making it more than just cute, it's durable too!
"We bought this vintage dress which is original 1920s. It's a little bit risque. You know it's see-through," Jones explains.
For Alexandra, the look is the perfect mix of Eleanor's two sides: tough on the outside and bunny-rabbit soft on the inside.
"I love that it's got that kind of vulnerability, but worn with this like harness on it and the black boots with the black bra underneath it. It's like that edge of Eleanor trying to be tough and that exterior on top of her sort of inside, which we all know Eleanor is just a bunny rabbit," Alexandra explains.
Check back each week for a head-to-toe style breakdown of all Eleanor's most regal looks.
Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!
