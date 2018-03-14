What It's Like to Write The X-Files After Controversy

Before the most recent season of The X-Files began all eyes were on the show. It wasn't to see how the series would resolve the cliffhanger ending of the six-episode 2016 season, rather how the show would become more inclusive.

The six-episode season 10 featured all male writers and directors. During its original 207-episode run, The X-Files featured only two episodes directed by women, one of them being series star Gillian Anderson. Only a handful of female writers penned episodes during the first nine seasons, and again one of them was Anderson.

When Anderson called out the gender disparity between writers and directors, Fox reacted.