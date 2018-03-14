Kendall Jenner Addresses Pepsi Controversy and Lesbian Rumors: "I Have Literally Nothing to Hide"

When asked if someone spoke to her about it, the reality star said no. "Nobody came to me to explain it to where I was like, Oh, I get it," she said. "But I'm not an idiot. I can see it for myself."

The commercial featured Jenner taking part in a photo shoot as a crowd of protesters collected in the streets against a barricade of police officers. She ultimately joined in, handing a can of pepsi to one cop, who accepts to the sound of cheers. Some criticized the perceived message, noting that a white woman wielding a can of Pepsi should not be depicted as the answer in the wake of nationwide protests to police shootings of African Americans.

Having grown up with African American family members and friends, Kendall "didn't think of the ad as controversial for exactly this reason," she told the magazine. "When it was physically happening—the high five? Isn't that what everyone was freaking out over?—I just didn't think of it like that."

In the aftermath, Jenner learned to keep a closer eye on things. "I am a huge people pleaser, and that is what my job has always been: You come to set and you do what you're told. I don't think of myself as anything special most days—I am just a normal-ass kid who likes to hang out with her friends and likes pizza. My family, my agent, my friends all make fun of me for it: Girl, you need to give yourself some credit," she told Vogue. "But that's what I took out of it: I need to be more present and pay more attention."