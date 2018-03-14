Usher Dances With Julianne Hough and Rita Ora to "Yeah!" at Party

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 8:37 AM
These dance collaborations will make you say, "Yeah!"
Usher got himself the ultimate impromptu dance partners on Tuesday at a party celebrating the launch of jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz's Eye Bangle, part of her signature Against Evil Eye Collection at Delilah. The rapper danced to his own hit song, "Yeah!" with none other than former Dancing With the Stars judge and pro Julianne Hough and pop star Rita Ora. Fellow guests on the dance floor loved their interaction, clapping and shouting enthusiastically.
Usher, who made headlines last week over his breakup with wife Grace Miguel, also danced with Mexican star Eiza González, model Winnie Harlow and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who kissed him on the cheek mid-dance. He also pulled many women onto the dance floor and appeared flirty with them and seemed to be having a great time.
The rapper also took photos with Ora and Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz
Hough attended the bash with husband Brooks Laich, who hung out with Usher for a bit, chatting and taking photos together.
Other celebs spotted at the party included Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner, Tina Knowles and husband Richard Lawson, Hyland's co-star Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively—who hung out mostly with her sister and stylist, Heidi Klum, Halsey and Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh.
