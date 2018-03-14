Will and Grace Sneak Peek: Will and Michael, Back Together After 20 Years?!

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 8:10 AM

Is Will Truman about to get his happy ending? The new season of Will & Grace did away with many of the developments of the final season of Will & Grace, including kids and relationships, so Will (Eric McCormack) has been single and ready to mingle in the revival. Enter Cheyenne Jackson.

Jackson, who recently appeared in American Horror Story: Cult, guest stars as Michael, the ex-boyfriend Will dated and lived with before Grace (Debra Messing) moved in with Will. Chris Potter played the part during the show's original run.

Michael returns in "The Beefcake and the Cake Beef," sparked by Will's accidental Instagram like, now opening a gym and E! News has your exclusive first look at their reunion.

"When we broke up you were a trainer," Will says to Michael. "And now you've got your own gym. You always wanted this."

"I remember my dad built me a tree house and I turned it into a Curves," Michael jokes.

After 20 years, can the two make it last?

Also in the episode, Grace fights for Karen's (Megan Mullally) civil rights when a bakery refuses to make a cake she wants. Saturday Night Live veteran Vanessa Bayer guest stars alongside Hamilton's Anthony Ramos and Jackson.

Will & Grace airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

