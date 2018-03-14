Will and Grace Sneak Peek: Will and Michael, Back Together After 20 Years?!

Is Will Truman about to get his happy ending? The new season of Will & Grace did away with many of the developments of the final season of Will & Grace, including kids and relationships, so Will (Eric McCormack) has been single and ready to mingle in the revival. Enter Cheyenne Jackson.

Jackson, who recently appeared in American Horror Story: Cult, guest stars as Michael, the ex-boyfriend Will dated and lived with before Grace (Debra Messing) moved in with Will. Chris Potter played the part during the show's original run.

Michael returns in "The Beefcake and the Cake Beef," sparked by Will's accidental Instagram like, now opening a gym and E! News has your exclusive first look at their reunion.