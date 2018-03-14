Law and Order: SVU's Philip Winchester on a Possible Stone and Benson Romance

Philip Winchester knows he's not exactly in good standing with every Law & Order: SVU fan.

In "The Undiscovered Country," SVU introduced Winchester as his Chicago Justice character Peter Stone, son of Law & Order's Ben Stone, and the replacement to Raúl Esparza's ADA Rafael Barba. Winchester's character immediately clashed with the Special Victims Unit and its mama bear, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

"There are big shoes to fill, Raúl is an incredible actor…he had a great relationship with Mariska. Just personally, not even as Peter Stone, but as Philip Winchester coming in, there's a lot of, ‘Gosh, this is someone else's playground. These are kids I haven't played with before.' There's a lot of that pressure kind of going on," Winchester told E! News.