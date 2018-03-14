Justin Timberlake Embarks on His Man of the Woods Tour—and One Fan's Reaction Is Priceless

Justin Timberlake kicked off his Man of the Woods Tour Tuesday at Toronto's Air Canada Centre—and his fans couldn't believe it finally happened. Literally, one of Timberlake's fans looked completely shocked to be so close to the 37-year-old entertainer. Who can blame her?

Timberlake performed both older and newer songs, singing "Filthy," "Midnight Summer Jam," "LoveStoned," "SexyBack," "Man of the Woods," "Higher Higher," "Senorita," "Suit & Tie," "My Love," "Cry Me a River," "Mirrors," "Drink You Away," "Flannel," "Until the End of Time," "Morning Light," "What Goes Around…Comes Around," "Say Something," "Montana," "Summer Love," "Rock Your Body," "Supplies" and "Can't Stop the Feeling!" Timberlake's backup singers also did covers of "Dreams," "Ex-Factor," "Come Together" and "Thank God I'm a Country Boy."