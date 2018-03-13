This Is Us Season 3 Will Be More About Jack's Life and Secrets

Now that we know how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died, it's officially time to focus on how he lived.
This Is Us executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger appeared in the season two finale aftershow to give a little insight into what we're going to see in season three. After we spent the season learning how Jack died from smoke inhalation during a house fire and seeing his children finally learn to let go, we're going to be learning new things about Jack's life.
"I think season two was so much about Jack's death obviously, and I think season three, in a really cool way, is going to be more about his life and sort of focusing on these chapters that we haven't yet seen," Berger revealed. "I think Jack has alluded to Rebecca that he has a lot of secrets and there are parts of his life that even she hasn't been privy to, and we're going go get to really explore those parts in a really exciting way."
The finale saw Kevin headed out with Beth's cousin/sister Zoe, who he appeared to be dating, to Vietnam in search of information about his dad and his uncle, so that storyline will most likely be giving us some answers into who Jack Pearson really was.
We also got a glimpse of what things could have been like if Jack had lived in the finale, when Kate dreamed of her parents renewing their vows after 40 years. That appearance by Jack as an older man served as both a way for Jack to be present at the wedding and a way to help Kate move on after her dad's death.
"Obviously a wedding is going to bring up so much for Kate especially in regards to her dad not being there, so we were sort of like how can we incorporate him into this and make him part of this day?" Berger said.
"The whole episode for Kate is really this struggle of how to let go, in a way, of her grief for her father and move into this new relationship with Toby, and she's struggling with this notion of if I'm happy and I've found love with this new guy, am I sort of betraying my father in a way?" Aptaker explained. "So she's having trouble reconciling those two men. So when she's in this fantasy wedding, it's all about Jack and Rebecca, and she hasn't found a way to integrate Toby into that, and where she gets to in the episode is realizing that what her father would want for her is this new happiness with Toby."
This Is Us returns to NBC for season three in September.
