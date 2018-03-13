Cheryl Burke Taking a Break From Social Media While "Dealing With Some Personal Things"

Cheryl Burke is hitting the pause button on social media.

On Tuesday evening, the Dancing With the Stars pro announced to her Instagram and Twitter followers that she won't be posting for the immediate future.

"I'm dealing with some personal things right now and need to take a break from social media," Cheryl wrote. "Thanks for understanding and remember to tell the people who are important to you just how much you love them each and everyday."

She would sign the note, "Xoxo Cheryl."

Immediate reaction from fans and followers was supportive and encouraging as the Dancing Lessons author signed off from the sites.