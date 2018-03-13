Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Lists Palm Beach Mansion for $50 Million

Elin Nordegren is making a big move.

The Swedish model and ex-wife of Tiger Woodshas put her 23,000-square-foot estate in North Palm Beach, Fla. on the market, E! News confirms. She listed the stunning mansion, which boasts 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, for $49.5 million.

Overlooking the ocean and nestled on 1.4 gated acres, Nordegren's home was built in the style of the British West Indies and features plenty of state-of-the-art amenities. Retractable glass walls enclose the first floor's main living area, which includes a massive kitchen that leads into an alfresco dining room and family room, as well as a more formal dining and living space.

As residents make their way up the stairs, a three-story Swarovski crystal chandelier hangs from ceiling to floor.