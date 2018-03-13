The Surprising Tip From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's 5-Minute Face

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 4:56 PM
Who isn't obsessed with Vogue's into-camera celebrity and influencer beauty videos?
They are seemingly intimate, raw and full of beauty gems from your favorite stars. No video, though, has surprised us more than "Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Guide to a 5-Minute Supermodel Face." The beauty buff starts her routine with the usual: face mist, primer, concealer...but she saves her foundation (which most tend to use at the start of makeup application) for the very last step.
"The last thing, this is like a tinted kind of foundation powder, so this just gives me an extra little bit of coverage," explained the model before applying Guerlain Lingerie de Peau Powder Foundation Compact ($69) on her chin and around her face.
Granted, the model doesn't ruin her perfectly put-together makeup while doing so, avoiding her cheeks and eyes. Jason Statham's other half uses the foundation much more like a setting powder. Honestly, it's a trick we never thought of.
"My makeup routine definitely did not change since becoming a mom," she described in the video.
To shop the products used in her five-minute face, keep scrolling.
"I'm like a lip balm freak," said the model who preps her lips way before applying lipstick.
The beauty mogul uses the same bronzer most of Hollywood is obsessed with.
While she normally doesn't wear eye shadow, Rosie is all for this new beauty find!
Surprise! Surprise! Rosie finishes off her look with foundation.
Will you try this trick?
