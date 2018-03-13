Overnight Beauty Products You Can (And Should) Sleep In

Shopping: Overnight Beauty

When it comes to getting your beauty rest, we're not going to argue with you, there's no such thing as too much.

That's why this week especially (it is National Napping Week, after all), we're focused on catching some zzz's wherever and whenever we can. But don't stop at simply spending more time in your bed. Up your sleep game by adding some overnight beauty products into the mix. And why not? All of the below are super-charged, nutrient-packed formulas that work better, the longer you wear 'em.

From lip plumping masks to sleeping face oils, these are the beauty products you can (and really should) sleep in!

Hydrating Face Serum

BUY IT: Tatcha Luminous Overnight Memory Serum Concentrate, $110

Night Time Facial

BUY IT:  Ren Wake Wonderful Night-Time Facial, $48

Pillow Spray

BUY IT: This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, $29

Moisturizing Lip Mask

BUY IT: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $20

Bright Skin Correcting Cream

BUY IT: Eminence Organic Skin Care Bright Skin Overnight Correcting Cream, $64

Calming Treatment

BUY IT: Tata Harper Skincare Aromatic Treatment, $60

Recovery Concentrate

BUY IT: Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $73

Nighttime Moisturizer

BUY IT: DHC Extra Nighttime Moisturizer, $36

Radiance Boosting Mask

BUY IT: Shiseido Ibuki Beauty Sleeping Mask, $40

AHA/BHA Resurfacing Serum

BUY IT: Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, $90

Hair Solution

BUY IT: Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Night Cap Overnight Perfector, $29

Brightening Mask

BUY IT: Korres Wild Rose Advanced Brightening Sleeping Facial, $48

Firming Face Mask

BUY IT: Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask, $92

Damaged Hair Treatment

BUY IT: Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Overnight Hair Rescue, $40

Detox Face Oil

BUY IT: Caudalie Vine[Activ] Overnight Detox Night Oil, $50

Nail Mask

BUY IT: Nails Inc. Overnight Detox Nail Mask, $15

Sleeping Face Oil

BUY IT: Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil, $105

