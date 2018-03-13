Bristol Palin Reacts to Being Named Sister Willow's Maid of Honor

It's time to start planning a wedding!

Less than two months after Willow Palin received a romantic proposal from boyfriend Ricky Bailey, the bride-to-be is preparing for her big ceremony.

First on the agenda? It's time to ask older sister Bristol Palin to be the maid of honor.

"It's official, I cannot wait!!" Bristol revealed on Instagram Tuesday afternoon after saying yes. "#MOH #1"

According to the post, Willow asked her family member by making a pizza with olives that spelled out MOH. She also received a gift box complete with nail polish, Sugarfina candy and more.