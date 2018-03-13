Enrique Iglesias Talks About His Twins for the First Time

Enrique Iglesias is overwhelmed with love and he told the crowd at his Budapest concert all about how happy he is with his twins and their mother, Anna Kournikova.

"I became a father about 12 weeks ago, and I can absolutely tell you, two things: Love my babies! I love them so much" the "El Baño" singer says to the audience. "Actually, three things: I love my girl, and I super f--king love you guys for being here tonight!"

Iglesias and the former tennis star welcomed twins at the end of last year.

According to TMZ, the twins are named Nicholas and Lucy and were born on December 16, 2017, in Miami.