Shia LaBeouf Donates His Clothes to Kanye West: "The Dude Has a Lot of My S--t"

Kanye West is undoubtedly a trendsetter—but who knew one of his secret style icons is Shia LaBeouf?

In the April issue of Esquire, Shia answers fans' burning questions about how Kanye came to possess all his clothing.

Shia's unique style is a combination of "military, athleisure and (mostly) normcore," which Yeezy is definitely here for. In an outtake from Kanye's song "No More Parties in L.A.," the rapper included the line: "I wish I dressed as fresh as Shia LaBeouf."

So, when Shia invited Kanye to his house to discuss possible collaborations, he seized the opportunity to ask for some of the actor's clothing for a planned pop-up shop.

Around the same time, Shia attended one of Kanye's concerts with his mom, Shayna (a.k.a. "his everything"). When he was growing up, he'd watch his mom sell barrettes, purses and pins at a trade fair, so he didn't feel particularly attached to his own wardrobe. After the mother-son duo went backstage at Kanye's show, Shia made the decision to donate his wardrobe to the rapper. Now, he says, "The dude has a lot of my s--t."