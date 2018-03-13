Big Brother Winner Dan Gheesling and Wife Chelsea Welcome Baby No. 2

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 10:13 AM
Congratulations are in order for Dan Gheesling!
The Big Brother winner and his wife Chelsea Gheesling have welcomed their second child into the world.
"Welcome to the world Miles Glen Gheesling," he tweeted Tuesday. "Your Mom and I (and Des) love you so much!"
The newborn arrived at 10:07 a.m. PT, weighing 9 lbs., 2 oz., Dan tells E! News exclusively.
Before becoming a father of two (and sharing an exclusive photo from the delivery room with E! News), Dan opened up about how his family was preparing to welcome another family member. As it turned out, the couple's son Desmond was more than ready to be a big brother—no pun intended.
"He is such a kind little boy and such a joy in our lives. We think he understands there is a baby coming when he points to mommy's belly and says 'bay-bee,'" Dan shared with us. "As a family, Chelsea and I have been putting a lot of thought into how we exactly introduce Desmond to the new baby, as well as making Des feel a part of the process of adding another member to our family. I think he's going to be a great big brother!"
Courtesy of Dan Gheesling
As for Chelsea, Dan was in awe of watching his wife balance being pregnant, raising a one-year-old, running a non-profit and her own business.
"It's amazing to think how she does it all, and so well all the time. Chelsea is always so positive even when she is juggling 10 things at once," he gushed. "The pregnancy has been a little bit different because it is the second baby, so we have an understanding of what to expect throughout the process."
Fans first met Dan back in 2008 when he competed on—and won—season 10 of CBS's long-running reality show Big Brother. After being the runner-up in season 14, many fans still argue that he is one of the best contestants to ever step foot into the house.
Ultimately, Dan's greatest accomplishment may just involve his family he loves spending time with. And while parenthood can bring its challenges, the good always outweighs the tough moments.
"Every day it is something new! It could be a new word Desmond says that we have no idea where he learned it from, or starts dancing randomly, or flexing his muscles for the babysitter unprovoked—we really enjoy watching him grow and develop into his own unique personality," Dan shared with us. "Raising Desmond and the new baby is the best challenge of our lives, and I'm lucky to have Chelsea as the best teammate and wife in the world to raise our children together."
Congratulations to the entire family on their big news!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!