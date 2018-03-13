Rise Stars Talk Taking Over This Is Us's Time Slot: "There Is a Little Bit of Pressure"

So no pressure at all? "I think it takes off a lot of pressure, actually," Radnor said. "I mean, we'll see what happens. We at least know that they've done a lot to raise visibility about the show, awareness."

When asked what might surprise us most about the young actors Katims has assembled to play the students at Stanton High, Perez couldn't help but gush about their musical talent, particularly that of Moana star Auli'i Cravalho, who stars Lilette Suarez. "They can sing their butts off. They got some talent, baby. I mean, I'm telling you, I was like, 'Wow, man.' I told Auli'i, 'If I could sing like you, you wouldn't be able to talk to me.' I mean, she's so talented, it's crazy. And so [are] all the other kids. I mean, Damon, Ted [Sutherland], Amy [Forsyth]...Shannon [Purser]. They all are just bursting with all of this talent and their vocal ability is just going to stun and shock everyone."