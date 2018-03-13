Here's How Rose Leslie Stops Kit Harington From Spoiling Game of Thrones' Final Season

Rose Leslie is exactly like all of us—she doesn't want the end of Game of Thrones to be spoiled!
On Monday night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Leslie talked about forcing her fiancé, Kit Harington, to keep the finale of their HBO show a secret from her.
"I mean talk about being an avid fan, I obviously am of the Good Wife," mentioning her new CBS series, "but with Game of Thrones," she continued, "I'm like the rest of the world. I'm waiting for the new and final season."
Since her character and John Snow's love interest, Ygritte, was killed off in the fourth season, Kit was the only one of the two to receive the script for the final season.
"I remember in the summer... summer's gone obviously... the new episodes for the final season were coming through onto his iPad and I mean, I can read his facial expressions, I don't want to know anything that's going on within his eyes or anything like that, so I send him packing. I kind of boot him out so that he can go to a coffee shop..."
Seth, in disbelief, inquired, "So, you won't let him read it in front of you?" "Absolutely not, because I'll know," she responded. "I'll be able to gauge—if he stiffens then I know that someone's dead, and then my mind goes off…"
Jokingly, Seth told Rose he was going to ruin it for her.
"Someone's going to be dead," he said, riffing off of the show's tendency to kill off its characters.
Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock
The conversation about Kit continued, but the subject shifted to last year's April Fools Day. Seth held up a photo from that fateful day, which led Rose to recount the nasty prank Kit played on her when she returned home after six months of filming The Good Fight in New York.
"I basically had ordered a Brita filter the day before, and I was very excited about its arrival, and I had been on the internet looking at the different models and couldn't wait for filtered water. So, I went downstairs to the fridge and I was getting ready to have my glass of water, first one of the day...and then as I turn my attention back to the fridge, I see this terrifying head staring back at me, and I don't necessarily recognize its him, but I just know that somebody's bloodied in my fridge."
Even though Rose has never been one to play pranks on April 1st, we hope that she chooses to celebrate the holiday this year. If Kit thinks he knows what'll happen, we're here to say, you know nothing, John Snow!
