Here's How Rose Leslie Stops Kit Harington From Spoiling Game of Thrones' Final Season

Rose Leslie is exactly like all of us—she doesn't want the end of Game of Thrones to be spoiled!

On Monday night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Leslie talked about forcing her fiancé, Kit Harington, to keep the finale of their HBO show a secret from her.

"I mean talk about being an avid fan, I obviously am of the Good Wife," mentioning her new CBS series, "but with Game of Thrones," she continued, "I'm like the rest of the world. I'm waiting for the new and final season."

Since her character and John Snow's love interest, Ygritte, was killed off in the fourth season, Kit was the only one of the two to receive the script for the final season.

"I remember in the summer... summer's gone obviously... the new episodes for the final season were coming through onto his iPad and I mean, I can read his facial expressions, I don't want to know anything that's going on within his eyes or anything like that, so I send him packing. I kind of boot him out so that he can go to a coffee shop..."