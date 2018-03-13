Rapper Craig Mack Dead at 47

He went on to release his first studio album, Project Funk da World, which became certified gold, but overshadowed by fellow Bad Boy Records artist Biggie Smalls' Ready to Die. Mack went on to release another album in 1997 not under Diddy's label and, by the mid-2000s, had retreated from the limelight.

A man who appeared to be Mack resurfaced in a video giving testimony and rapping in church, seeming to confirm speculation that he had left his Hollywood life and sought a religious one in South Carolina. "Nobody got to understand his story," Mack's former producer Alvin Toney told the New York Daily News. "I wanted the world to know the talent he had. It was something I wanted people to enjoy, but it was cut short because he was very religious and wanted to go to church."

As Toney told the newspaper, he learned Mack had been sick for awhile when he visited him at church. "He was prepared for whatever comes, to go home to the Lord," Toney told the newspaper. "He was prepared to do that. He wasn't scared. He was ready."