Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Production Company to Adopt Inclusion Riders

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's production company Pearl Street Films is adopting inclusion riders.

Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni—the head of strategic outreach for the company—tweeted the news on Monday. The news came shortly after Michael B. Jordan pledged to adopt inclusion riders for all future projects produced by his company Outlier Society.

"@michaelb4jordan Thank you for always supporting broader representation in the industry," she tweeted. "On behalf of Pearl Street Films, Matt Damon, @benaffleck, Jennifer Todd, Drew Vinton & I will be adopting the #InclusionRider for all of our projects moving forward."

The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, of which Cox DiGiovanni is a board member, also tweeted the news. The organization has been leading the promotion of and research behind equality and diversity in the entertainment industry.