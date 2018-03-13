EXCLUSIVE!

The Voice Coaches Can't Stop Insulting Adam Levine's Shirt

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Not even the coaches' fashion choices are safe on The Voice

In the clip above, exclusive to E! News, coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys go in on each other for their outfits, though it's mostly a lot of everyone piling on about Adam Levine's rather tropical shirt. 

"You clearly know about Jimmy Buffet because you're wearing his shirt in here today," Shelton teases after referring to Levine as "Tommy Bahama" and "Ace Ventura" and joking that his shirt needed to be watered. 

"I know what New York sounds like. My whole family's from New York," Levine tells a contestant when Keys claims she's the only one with New York cred, and she bites back. 

"Not with that shirt they not." 

Photos

The Voice: Memorable Musical Moments

The Voice, Adam Levine

NBC

While Adam gets the brunt of the insults, Kelly Clarkson is also not immune. 

"Maybe I was distracted by that ridiculous jersey that Kelly's wearing," Shelton says, referring to Clarkson's black and gold number 14 off-the-shoulder jersey dress. 

"Are you serious? This one?" she asks, spinning around to show off her name emblazoned on the back. "I'm not known for clothes, but this is cool." 

And then the Adam jokes continue, as usual. 

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.) 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Voice , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
For the People

For the People Might Have Your New Favorite Female Friendship

"For the People" Stars Excited About Joining Shondaland

"For the People" Cast Proud of Onscreen Female Friendship

"For the People" Stars Choose Dream Shondaland Crossovers

Why Josh Radnor & Rosie Perez Are Excited About "Rise"

"Rise" Cast Is Hopeful for Show's Success

Josh Radnor & Rosie Perez Describe "Rise" Using Single Words

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.