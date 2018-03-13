EXCLUSIVE!

The Voice Coaches Can't Stop Insulting Adam Levine's Shirt

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Not even the coaches' fashion choices are safe on The Voice

In the clip above, exclusive to E! News, coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys go in on each other for their outfits, though it's mostly a lot of everyone piling on about Adam Levine's rather tropical shirt. 

"You clearly know about Jimmy Buffet because you're wearing his shirt in here today," Shelton teases after referring to Levine as "Tommy Bahama" and "Ace Ventura" and joking that his shirt needed to be watered. 

"I know what New York sounds like. My whole family's from New York," Levine tells a contestant when Keys claims she's the only one with New York cred, and she bites back. 

"Not with that shirt they not." 

Photos

The Voice: Memorable Musical Moments

The Voice, Adam Levine

NBC

While Adam gets the brunt of the insults, Kelly Clarkson is also not immune. 

"Maybe I was distracted by that ridiculous jersey that Kelly's wearing," Shelton says, referring to Clarkson's black and gold number 14 off-the-shoulder jersey dress. 

"Are you serious? This one?" she asks, spinning around to show off her name emblazoned on the back. "I'm not known for clothes, but this is cool." 

And then the Adam jokes continue, as usual. 

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.) 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Voice , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Fox Wants a Buffy the Vampire Slayer Revival, But Not Without Joss Whedon

This Is Us

This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan on Wedding Finale Spoilers, That Group Text Chain and Season 3

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

The Bachelor State of the Union: What Did (and Didn't Work) During Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Season

Queer Eye, Tom, Abby

Queer Eye's Tom and Abby Are Engaged—and He Wants the Fab 5 to Be His Groomsmen

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Watch Married at First Sight's Jephte and Shawniece Fight Over Serious Phone Drama

Trouble Brews for "Married at First Sight" Couple

Farrah Abraham

Watch the Moment Farrah Abraham Officially Quits Teen Mom

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.