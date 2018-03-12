Kim Kardashian Visits Kanye West in Jackson Hole: All the Details

Stand by your man!

Straight from sister Khloe Kardashian's pink-filled baby shower on Saturday, Kim Kardashian flew off to Wyoming to support her hubby Kanye West while he works on new music in the ski resort town of Jackson Hole.

"Kanye has been recording in Jackson Hole for the last week," a source tells E! News.

But Kimmy K's not the only celeb who's stopped by to spend some time with Yeezy. "He has several producers, friends and his personal trainer who have all dropped into town to work with him," added the insider. "Travis Scott was also in town to work on music."

But don't expect the reality star to spend too long at the 5-star resort the couple, who are new parents to three children, is staying at while in town, she'll be off before you know it.

"It's quick visit for Kim, but she loves being at the resort to spend time with Kanye and get away from it all," said the source. "It's a good change of pace for her and some down time to relax. Its one of Kanye's places and he is in heaven being in Jackson."

While hanging out with her husband, Kim posted a few photos from her snowy adventure on her Instagram Stories.