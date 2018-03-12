How to Celebrate National Napping Week (Because Who Doesn't Love to Nap?)

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 4:43 PM
So you just found out that today is National Napping Day.
Not only is that literally the best news ever (any excuse to hit the snooze button or publically nap without shame, right?), it's just a portion of the good news. What we mean is that the nationally recognized siesta fest is actually a week-long celebration. So if you didn't get in some hardcore zzz's or if you just want to rest up more (hello, who doesn't?), you have plenty of time to indulge.
And as if the celebration of napping wasn't good news enough, why not sweeten the deal with a few essentials that'll make your nap place of choice even more amenable?
BUY IT: Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser, $105
BUY IT: IBaby AirSense Air Purifier, $150
BUY IT: Drybar Slumber Party Silk Pillowcase, $45
BUY IT: UGG UGGpure Alena Suede Slipper Bootie, $120
BUY IT: Topshop Supersoft Lounge Jumpsuit, $50
BUY IT: Nurse Jamie Beauty Bear Age Delay Pillow, $69
BUY IT: Fleur du Mal Haori Kimono, $595
BUY IT: 3C4G Emoji Patch Sleeping Bag Set, $71
BUY IT: Algoma Net Company Polyester Tree Hammock, $80
BUY IT: Wildfox Couture Still Dreaming Eye Mask, $44
BUY IT: Cosabella Bella Briday PJ Set, $98
BUY IT: Skin Vara Slipper, $85
BUY IT: Homesick Candles, $30
BUY IT: Maison Du Soir Elody Short, $55
BUY IT: Butterflies & Flowers Rainbow Pillow, $48
BUY IT: Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Madeira Chunky Knit Merino Wool Throw, $292
BUY IT: Willa Arlo Interiors Aaryahi Leopard Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $39
BUY IT: Olivia von Halle Alba Patricia PJ Set, $520
BUY IT: Personalized Family Pillow, $150
BUY IT: Do Good Hammock, $195
BUY IT: Settle Down Penmanship Pillow, $40
BUY IT: Poetry Match Striker, $25
BUY IT: London Retro Alarm Clock, $30
BUY IT: PJ Salvage Simple Stripes PJ Set, $77
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
