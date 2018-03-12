Cameron Diaz Has Not Retired From Acting, Selma Blair Clarifies

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Where in the world is Cameron Diaz?
While devoted fans wonder when the beloved actress will return to the silver screen, Selma Blair accidentally added more confusion to the mix. After all, Diaz has not appeared in a project since 2014's Annie, sparking speculation that perhaps she has shifted focus onto other elements of her life. In the midst of the ongoing mystery, Blair said she recently caught up with the 45-year-old Golden Globe nominee over lunch.
"We were reminiscing about the film [The Sweetest Thing]. I would have liked to do a sequel, but Cameron's retired from acting," Blair reportedly told Metro News. "She's like, ‘I'm done.'"
"I mean, she doesn't need to make any more films," Blair continued, according to the report published Sunday. "She has a pretty great life; I don't know what it would take to bring her back. She's happy"
Blair has since backtracked, calling her comments a joke and playfully "retiring" as Diaz's spokeswoman. "BREAKING NEWS," she tweeted Monday. "Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz's spokesperson."
"No no no! It was a quip. Delete. Delete delete," she responded to a tweet from Perez Hilton. "It would only be official if it came from her mouth. Not mine answering a question of sweetest thing part deux was happening. Red alert. not fact."
Meanwhile, Diaz has remained publicly mum on the subject. Nearly a year ago at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Wellness Summit, the star touched a bit on why she had stepped back from acting. "I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to," Diaz said on a panel. "I felt the need to make myself whole."
As for her private personal life, husband of three years Benji Madden did not hold back the compliments on the star's most recent birthday. "I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE," he penned to her on social media. "I don't think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindess, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only—You got me til the end baby."