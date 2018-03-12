Who Would've Been the Bachelorette If Becca Kufrin Said No?

And they all lived happily ever after...minus that whole proposing to the wrong person first and then filming the break-up chapter.

Can you believe it's been just one week since Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's season of The Bachelor came to dramatic end, with the Bachelor initially proposing to Becca Kufrin, only to realize he was actually in love with Lauren Burnham. Unedited footage of Arie and Becca's brutal break-up followed and it wasn't pretty. Fortunately for Bachelor Nation, Becca was officially named the next Bachelorette the following night, and even met five of her suitors minutes after the announcement. You know what they say: the best way to get over someone is by dating 30 someone elses.

After accepting Arie's proposal in November, Becca was engaged to the race car driver for almost two months before he blindsided her by ending their engagement to be with Lauren. So what would've happened if she wasn't ready to move on in time to be the next Bachelorette after heartbreak?

That was the question E! News posed to Robert Mills, the senior vice president of alternative series, specials and late-night programming at ABC.