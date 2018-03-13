This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan on Wedding Finale Spoilers, That Group Text Chain and Season 3

Want to know what's going to happen in the This Is Us season two finale? Don't bother asking Susan Kelechi Watson or Chris Sullivan for any spoilers.

"I think it's wedding time," Sullivan, who plays Toby on the series, told E! News.

"Wedding bells," Kelechi Watson, Beth on This Is Us, said. "I love a good wedding."

"For who? We're not sure," Sullivan said. "Could be Toby and Beth, you never know. The show loves a good curve ball."

They're sticking to their guns. And the official description of the episode, titled "The Wedding," is just as vague: "The Pearsons come together to celebrate Kate and Toby's wedding."