Watch Bill Hader Impersonate Harry Styles Pumping Iron at the Gym

Bill Hader channeled his inner pop star while impersonating Harry Styles on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen DeGeneres put the star's comedic talents to the test when he came on her show to promote his HBO series, Barry. The TV host had the funny guy impersonate famous actors doing random tasks and unsurprisingly, the SNL alum was spot-on with his impersonations of famous people such as Seth Rogen and Elvis Presley.

He pretended to be the member of the boy band, using his posh British accent to tell the "personal trainer" to add more weights. He joked that it was too much, telling them, "No take it off, take it off."