Zooey Deschanel and Rebel Wilson Cast in Hollywood Bowl's Beauty and the Beast Concert

Director Richard Kraft said the cast "is nothing less than enchanting" and the stage adaptation will pay homage to the original movie while also delivering "something that can only be experienced live. We want our audience to be our guests."

Kraft previously worked on other live-to-film concerts at the Hollywood Bowl including, Disney's The Little Mermaid in Concert, in which Wilson played Ursula. Wilson plans to prepare a little differently for her role as LeFou, saying she "will be mentally preparing for the role in France by eating croissants."

Deschanel said in the announcement that Beauty and the Beast was one of her favorite movies growing up, and performing in the concert "is a dream come true." Diggs, meanwhile, is "giddy with excitement at the opportunity to finally sing the role" of Gaston. He's "harbored jealousy of every actor who ever played Gaston," and now is so grateful to have his turn.

The title song, originally sung by Angela Lansbury, makes Grammer cry. He says "walking in the footsteps of such a brilliant [film] cast is an honor."

There will be a full orchestra and choir, led by conductor Michael Kosarin, with special guest artists, including 16-year old pianist Emily Bear, violin soloist Sandy Cameron and cello sensation Tina Guo.