Laguna Beach Star Alex Murrel Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 8:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alex Murrel

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

The Laguna Beach family is growing! 

Alex Murrel is pregnant with her second child. The former MTV star announced she and husband Kyle Mark Johnson are expecting a little boy on Instagram Sunday.

"Baby brother on his way this July! #JulyBabies," Murrel, who now uses the last name Johnson, wrote alongside a series of family photos.

The photos showed the soon-to-be mother of two posing alongside her hubby and their 1-year-old son Levi.

In the comments, Murrel revealed her due date is July 27th. Fellow Laguna Beach alumna Kristin Cavallari also liked her post.

However, Murrel isn't the only one from the show who has a little one on the day. Dieter Schmitz also announced he and his wife Isabell Hiebl are expecting their first child.

Laguna Beach's Dieter Schmitz Expecting First Child With Isabell Hiebl

"Some exciting news from the Schmitz's!!!" he wrote alongside a photo of the pregnancy announcement. "Our family is growing!!!" 

Both Murrel and fellow Laguna Beach star Lauren Conrad congratulated Schmitz on the big news.

"I can't wait to meet this little person," Conrad wrote.

Murrel welcomed her first child in July 2016. She tied the knot with Johnson in October 2014.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be family of four!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Laguna Beach , TV
Latest News
American Idol

Did ABC's American Idol Gamble Pay Off?

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Joins the Royal Family for Her First Official Event With Queen Elizabeth II at Commonwealth Day

This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia on This Is Us Finale's Old Man Jack: We're Hoping It Softens the Pain of His Death

Beauty and the Beast, Hollywood Bowl

Zooey Deschanel and Rebel Wilson Cast in Hollywood Bowl's Beauty and the Beast Concert

Princess Madeleine Baby

Princess Madeleine of Sweden Reveals the Name of Baby No. 3: Adrienne Josephine Alice

OJ Simpson, O.J. Simpson, Nicole Brown Simpson

O.J. Simpson Shares "Hypothetical" Account of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's Murders

Dieter Schmitz, Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach's Dieter Schmitz Expecting First Child With Isabell Hiebl

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.