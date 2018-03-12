Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce On the Run II Tour Dates

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are on the run—again.

The power couple announced the tour dates for their On the Run II stadium tour Monday morning. Kicking off Wednesday, June 6, in Cardiff, the concert series will stop in 15 cities across the U.K. and Europe, and 21 cities in North America. The On the Run II tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring, in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation. In 2014, the couple embarked on the On the Run tour, in which they performed six weeks of sold-out stadium concerts across North America, ending the run with a set of shows in Paris, France.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, March 19, via LiveNation.com. Citi card members, meanwhile, will be given access to pre-sale tickets; click here for complete details. Starting Wednesday, March 14, at 9 a.m. in North America and 10 a.m. in the U.K. and Europe (all times local), Beyhive members and TIDAL subscribers can also buy pre-sale tickets.

Here is the complete list of tour dates:

June 6: Principality Stadium in Cardiff, UK

June 9: Hampden Park in Glasgow, UK

June 13: Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK

June 15 London Stadium in London, UK

June 19: Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam, NL

June 23: Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, DK

June 25: Friends Arena in Stockholm , SW

June 28: Olympiastadion in Berlin, DE

June 30: Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, PL

July 3: RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, DE

July 6: San Siro in Milan, IT

July 8: Stadio Olympico in Rome, IT

July 11: Olympics Stadium in Barcelona, ES

July 14: Stade de France in Paris, FR

July 17: Allianz Riviera in Nice, FR