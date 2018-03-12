Paris Hilton Dishes on Wedding Dress Shopping, Cake and More Big Day Details

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 7:19 AM

Paris Hilton has already checked a few things off her wedding to-do list.

While walking the red carpet at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards, the 37-year-old reality star spoke to E! News about her upcoming marriage to Chris Zylka. Even though the wedding date and venue may still be up in the air, it looks like Hilton has already recruited little sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild to help her find the perfect dress.

"My sister and I have been in New York trying on all the dresses," Hilton told E! News' Sibley Scoles. "Now we're just trying to figure out a date, but definitely this year and definitely close to home. We're just trying to figure out which place."

The socialite also knows where she'll get her wedding cake. 

"Hansen's cake," she said. "I've been having it since I was little for every birthday party. It's the best tasting cake in the world."

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

During the awards, Hilton presented the trophy for Cutest Musician Pet. Ariana Grande's dog Toulouse took home the prize.

Hilton dazzled in a red dress by Charbel Zoe. She walked the red carpet with her husband-to-be and her adorable pup Diamond Baby. The pooch also dressed up for the occasion and wore Chanel.

Zylka proposed to Hilton in January with a stunning 22-carat diamond ring that cost $2 million.

Watch the video to hear Hilton spill on her wedding details.

