Wig! See Noah Davis' American Idol Audition That Wowed Katy Perry

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 6:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
American Idol

ABC

This is American…wig? If you tuned in to American Idol's return on ABC to see Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in action, you met 18-year-old Noah Davis and probably learned a new meaning for "wig."

The teen college student performed a rendition of Rihanna's "Stay," but before he took to the piano, he said "wig" to Katy Perry, much to the befuddlement of the other judges.

"I know, wig, I feel that already," Perry said. "It's not your language it's just for us. Wig."

According to Urban Dictionary, "Wig is a term used to describe when someone does something (In their opinion) that is so good that they go bald." And "When something happens so unexpectedly, that your wig flies off your head."

This is a common term on social media, particularly by fans talking about idols. So, did Davis' performance make Perry lose her wig.

Photos

American Idol: Where Are They Now?

"I got chills," Perry said.

"Let's go hug this gentleman," Bryan said.

"Wig," Perry said to him. "Snatched."

"Snatched?" Davis asked.

"Flown," Perry said.

"Flown?" Davis asked.

"Out the door," Perry said. "It's in Arkansas."

"It's in Arkansas. You don't want it back?" Davis said.

"I don't need it," Perry said.

American Idol airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ American Idol , Katy Perry , Rihanna , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
American Idol

Did ABC's American Idol Gamble Pay Off?

This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia on This Is Us Finale's Old Man Jack: We're Hoping It Softens the Pain of His Death

Milo Ventimiglia Talks Old Man Jack in "This Is Us"

Alex Murrel

Laguna Beach Star Alex Murrel Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Roseanne

The Roseanne Revival Opening Credits Will Make Your Nostalgia-Loving Heart Swoon

American Idol, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest

American Idol Returns on ABC: Does the New Version Have Your Vote?

The Voice

Is This The Voice’s Most Formidable Coaching Line-Up Yet?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.