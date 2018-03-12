Taylor Swift's "Delicate" Music Video Decoded: All the Hidden Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift's new "Delicate" music video is here, and fans are already dissecting it for hidden messages.

In the video, the 28-year-old pop star breaks free from the scrutiny of the spotlight by becoming invisible—allowing her to dance like nobody's watching. One of the most overt Easter eggs in the short film is the "Track 5" graffiti written inside of a subway station. "Delicate" is the fifth song on the Reputation album.

Fans also spotted the words "It's Delicate" and "Reputation" spray painted on garage doors as Swift dances down an alleyway. In fact, there are a few nods to the song's lyrics in this scene. For instance, the words "echoes of your footsteps" appear on the side of another garage. In the song, the artist sings, "Long night with your hands up in my hair/Echoes of your footsteps on the stairs/Stay here, honey, I don't wanna share." In addition, there's another lyric where Swift sings "Dive bar on the East Side, where you at?" Swift walks into a dive bar called the Golden Gopher near the end of the video.