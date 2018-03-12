Taylor Swift's "Delicate" Music Video Decoded: All the Hidden Easter Eggs

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 6:14 AM
Taylor Swift's new "Delicate" music video is here, and fans are already dissecting it for hidden messages.
In the video, the 28-year-old pop star breaks free from the scrutiny of the spotlight by becoming invisible—allowing her to dance like nobody's watching. One of the most overt Easter eggs in the short film is the "Track 5" graffiti written inside of a subway station. "Delicate" is the fifth song on the Reputation album.
Fans also spotted the words "It's Delicate" and "Reputation" spray painted on garage doors as Swift dances down an alleyway. In fact, there are a few nods to the song's lyrics in this scene. For instance, the words "echoes of your footsteps" appear on the side of another garage. In the song, the artist sings, "Long night with your hands up in my hair/Echoes of your footsteps on the stairs/Stay here, honey, I don't wanna share." In addition, there's another lyric where Swift sings "Dive bar on the East Side, where you at?" Swift walks into a dive bar called the Golden Gopher near the end of the video.
There's even a slight nod to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn in the video. When Swift is dancing in the rain down the alleyway, she passes a sign that reads "Joe's Deli."
Some fans even suspect Swift incorporated a throwback moment to her song "Fearless." In the 2008 hit, Swift sings "And I don't know why but with you'd I dance in a storm in my best dress Fearless." The singer does exactly that in her new music video. A few Swifties also noticed the "Fearless" Taylor is fifth in line in the series of Taylors in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. Again, "Delicate" is the fifth song on Swift's Reputation album.
.@taylorswift13 dancing in a storm in her best dress because she?s fearless and it doesn?t get better than this in the Delicate video is everything. EVERYTHING.— Catherine Powell (@CatherinePowell) March 12, 2018
? Delicate is Track 5— Cyril Eli ? (@cyrileli13) March 12, 2018
? The Fearless Taylor is Number 5 in the last scene of Look What You Made Me Do MV
? Taylor danced in the storm in her best dress, being fearless in Delicate MV. ? #KCA #DelicateMusicVideo #FavFemaleArtistTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/xPHu61ruSE
GUYS OMG I JUST REALISED THAT THE FIFTH TAYLOR IS FEARLESS TAYLOR AND DELICATE IS THE FIFTH TRACK - 'IN A STORM IN MY BEST DRESS, FEARLESS' OMG @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 xxxx pic.twitter.com/K6Ucxizyeq— Sarah xoxox (@sarahtheswiftie) March 12, 2018
So, how does Swift determine which hidden messages go into her videos?
"It always starts with the original concept and what I'm trying to accomplish," Joseph Kahn, her longtime video director, exclusively told E! News while promoting his new "Live Grand" campaign for Grand Marnier. "I'm a very big person that thinks about theme. Theme is very very important, and messaging is very important."
Swift debuted the music video shortly after she won Female Artist of the Year at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Did you spot any other hidden messages? Tell us in the comments below.
