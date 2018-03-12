Tim McGraw Collapses Onstage in Ireland

Tim McGraw collapsed onstage Sunday night during a concert in Dublin, Ireland.

The 50-year-old country music superstar had just finished singing "Humble & Kind" when he dropped to his knees and took a seat. McGraw's wife, Faith Hill, later addressed the crowd on his behalf, saying it was her decision to stop his performance. "He's been super dehydrated," Hill told their fans. "I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage."

In response, the crowd chanted "We love Tim," and Hill performed an a capella rendition of "What a Friend We Have in Jesus." Then the lights came on and the audience was ushered out.

"It was close to the end of the concert. The lights went off and you could see him fall, then he was on his knees," an eyewitness tells E! News. "Shortly after, there was an announcement that there was a medical issue and to be patient. Another 10-15 minutes later, Faith and the band came out altogether and said Tim was very dehydrated. The crowd was chanting, 'Get well, Tim!' She then sang a song and it was all over."