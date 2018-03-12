Olivia Wilde's Dog Paco Dies on Her 34th Birthday

Wilde turned 34 on Mar. 10. In a separate post, the House star shared a picture of her cuddling next to partner Jason Sudeikis and their two kids Otis, 3, and Daisy, 1.

"What could I possibly ask for on this 34th birthday?" she wrote next to the family photo. "Just endless health and happiness for these magical maniacs. Thank you thank you thank you, a million times, thank you."