Olivia Wilde's Dog Paco Dies on Her 34th Birthday

Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 4:35 AM

It wasn't a happy birthday for Olivia Wilde.

The actress revealed her lovable dog Paco died on her 34th birthday. 

"Lost my best friend last night," she wrote on Instagram Mar. 11 along with a series of photos of her and her pet. "Paco was a kind, wise, gentle, loving soul. I could post a thousand photos of so many adventures. These pics remind me of how peaceful he made me. My heart feels broken right now. All I can ask is that you consider adopting a pup, and loving them with all you've got. Here's to all the incredible friends of Paco who've been so kind to him over the years. I am forever grateful."

Wilde turned 34 on Mar. 10. In a separate post, the House star shared a picture of her cuddling next to partner Jason Sudeikis and their two kids Otis, 3, and Daisy, 1.

"What could I possibly ask for on this 34th birthday?" she wrote next to the family photo. "Just endless health and happiness for these magical maniacs. Thank you thank you thank you, a million times, thank you."

Paco lived a long life. On Feb. 8, the actress revealed she'd had her dog for almost 16 years.

"Been with this handsome man almost 16 years," she wrote on Instagram. "What's our secret? Same as most true lovers. Bacon."

The family of four also has another dog named Elvis. The family adopted the pooch in 2017.

