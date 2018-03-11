iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on TV

Attention music lovers: The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards was a night to remember!

Music as heard on iHeartRadio took center stage tonight at The Forum in Los Angeles, where Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled hosted. The fun-filled show brought together the biggest and brightest recording artists from every genre under one roof for one sizzling night of music.

The night's performance lineup included Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Charlie Puth and Eminem.

During the event, '80s rock band Bon Jovi received the first-ever iHeartRadio Icon Award.

Camila Cabello was honored with the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award presented by L'Oréal Paris for demonstrating ambition, passion and a strong sense of self-worth," according to a press release. She also channeled Madonna in her performance of "Havana."

iHeartRadio also presented Chance the Rapper with the Innovator Award for his accomplishments in the music industry and dedication to social activism.

