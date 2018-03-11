Bon Jovi Rocks 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards With First-Ever Icon Award

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 6:55 PM

Jon Bon Jovi, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

They give music...a good name!

Whether you want them on a bed of roses or livin' on a prayer, Bon Jovi hit up The Forum in true rock 'n' roll style when they were honored with the first-ever Icon Award at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday night.

After being introduced by Olympian Shaun White, the '80s rockers took the stage at the fun-filled award show, hosted Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled and rocked out with a medley of "It's My Life" and "You Give Love a Bad Name." 

After their performance, frontman Jon Bon Jovi said, "I want to thank the three and a half decades of fans that have been listening to Bon Jovi fans. We've been at this game a long time and the only advice I'll tell this incredible talent is stay true to who you are and then they are going to make you icons too someday."

It's been an exciting time for the longtime rockers, the band will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month.

Photos

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

In addition to the Jersey boys' honor, Camila Cabello will be presented with the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award by L'Oréal Paris for demonstrating ambition, passion and a strong sense of self-worth," according to a press release.

iHeartRadio also honored Chance the Rapper with the Innovator Award for his accomplishments in the music industry and dedication to social activism. 

The night's performance lineup includes Camila Cabello, Cardi BEd Sheeran,Maroon 5Charlie Puth and the Backstreet Boys.

As for the nominees, Justin Bieber's remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's smash hit "Despacito" dominated with seven nods, followed by RihannaBruno MarsThe ChainsmokersEd Sheeran and DJ Khaled with five each. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

