Hailey Baldwin, Big Sean and More Address Gun Violence at 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 6:52 PM
It wasn't just about the music tonight.
During the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, viewers were reminded of the tragedy that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida earlier this year.
In the middle of the live telecast held at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Big Sean took a moment to introduce a survivor named Alex Moscou.
"He's a lacrosse goalie, member of the drama club and he's a sophomore who survived the attack by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killing 17 people," the rapper shared. "Make some noise."
Alex then took the microphone and spread awareness about the upcoming March For Our Lives.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
"We're marching in Washington, D.C. on March 24th, for all of our fellow students and for the victims and survivors of gun violence in every community," he shared. "From New Orleans to Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, wherever you are, we hope you will join us. Go to marchforourlives.com to RSVP today."
He added, "Unable to make it to D.C., join one of the 600 marches planned in every state across this country and even around the world."
Big Sean and Alex then introduced Eminem to the stage where he performed "Nowhere Fast" with Kehlani.
Earlier in the show, co-host Hailey Baldwin opened the show where she participated in an opening number with DJ Khaled. While on stage, the supermodel made a fashion statement while wearing a black T-shirt with the words "Stoneman Douglas High."
The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on TBS, TNT and truTV.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!