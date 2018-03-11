Eminem and Kehlani Light Up the Stage at 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Slim Shady fans got quite the treat when Eminem hit the stage with Kehlani at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday night. The two brought the heat—literally.

Things got hot during their performance of "Nowhere Fast" during the high-octane award show at The Forum in Los Angeles.

During the collab, music couple Halsey and G-Eazy were caught standing up and mouthing the words during the performance. Clearly loving every minute of it!

On March 8, iHeartRadio announced that the rapper had been added to the list of performers, which also includes Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, and Charlie Puth.