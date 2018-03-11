Eminem and Kehlani Light Up the Stage at 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 6:35 PM

Slim Shady fans got quite the treat when Eminem hit the stage with Kehlani at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday night. The two brought the heat—literally.

Things got hot during their performance of "Nowhere Fast" during the high-octane award show at The Forum in Los Angeles.

During the collab, music couple Halsey and G-Eazy were caught standing up and mouthing the words during the performance. Clearly loving every minute of it!

On March 8, iHeartRadio announced that the rapper had been added to the list of performers, which also includes Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, and Charlie Puth.

Photos

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

At the award show, hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled live, the biggest and brightest recording artists from every genre came together under one roof.

Going into the night, Justin Bieber's remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's smash hit "Despacito" dominated with seven nominations, followed by RihannaBruno MarsThe Chainsmokers,Ed Sheeranand DJ Khaled with five each. 

The nominees were announced on January 11.

In addition to the performances, Bon Jovi, Camila Cabello and Chance the Rapper are being honored with previously announced awards during the night.

Camila will be presented with the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award by L'Oréal Paris for demonstrating ambition, passion and a strong sense of self-worth," according to a press release.

Bon Jovi will be given the first-ever Icon Award at the award show.

Chance the Rapper was honored with the Innovator Award for his accomplishments in the music industry and dedication to social activism.

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards air live on Sunday, March 11, on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET.

