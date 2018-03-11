Watch Taylor Swift's Music Video for "Delicate" at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift is leaving her mark at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

During tonight's live telecast held at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., the nominee world-premiered the official music video for her new single "Delicate." And it came at the perfect time: Right after winning Female Artist of the Year.

The finished product was filmed over two nights in Downtown Los Angeles and featured historic landmarks such as the Los Angeles Theatre and Biltmore Hotel.

In true Taylor fashion, the 28-year-old kept much of the details secret. Her longtime director, however, was able to tease the project to E! News in the days leading up to the big reveal.

"It's going to be unexpected and it's going to be grand," Joseph Kahn revealed while promoting his "Live Grand" campaign for Grand Marnier. "I can't get into too much detail. The need is love and the expression of it. And it's not about flowers. People have been sending me ideas, and generally it's like flowers, or pink dresses or blue skies. And those are all the things you'd think you'd want in a video, but they wouldn't fill what you need out of a song like that."